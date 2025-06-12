Leeds United star 'digitally signs' three-year deal to join European side as key factor is revealed
A Leeds United star has ‘digitally signed’ a three-year contract to join a European side and end his time at Elland Road.
Junior Firpo proved a huge hit during the 2024-25 Championship-winning season in which he served up four goals and ten assists as first choice Whites left back.
Firpo, though, becomes a free agent this summer upon his contract expiring and the 28-year-old has reportedly digitally signed a three-year deal to return to La Liga side Real Betis.
Leeds tabled an offer of their own
Leeds had tabled Firpo an offer of their own but it is believed that the defender’s wish was to return back to Spain.
Taking to social media platform X, Spanish journalist Gonzalo Tortosa wrote: “Confirmed. Junior Firpo has already signed his three-year contract with Real Betis. It will soon be done in person. The Dominican’s wish was to return to what he considered his home.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.