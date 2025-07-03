There are still another six weeks until Leeds United’s Premier League return begins - but the club’s likely best XI and bench already has a completely different look to it.

Key men departures from last season’s promotion-winning team had already been confirmed with loanees Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell returning to their parent clubs.

Rothwell, who returned to Bournemouth, has since signed for Rangers whilst Solomon is expected to be handed a new chance at Tottenham by new boss Thomas Frank.

But Leeds announced news of another key man exit earlier this week as the club confirmed that first choice left back Junior Firpo would be leaving the club upon his contract expiring this summer.

Three key men gone but three new signings are already through the door in the shape of German international striker Lukas Nmecha, Slovenian international centre-back Jaka Bijol and the most recent addition of Belgian international Sebastiaan Bornauw.

The summer transfer window is still in its infancy - not closing until Monday, September 1 - yet there have already been big changes on the Leeds front and this is our idea of the new strongest XI and bench as it stands.

GK: Karl Darlow Ended the season as clear first choice keeper and Whites no 1 as things stand.

RB: Jayden Bogle New arrival Sebastiaan Bornauw is a right-footed centre back who can play as a right back but Bogle appears pretty nailed as first choice in that position after a very impressive first season with the Whites.

CB: Joe Rodon A rock at the back and likely just a case of who partners him despite the arrivals of fellow centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

CB: Jaka Bijol Like all new signings, Bijol will need time to settle but it would seem likely that the towering Slovenian international would become one of United's first choice centre-backs although there is now huge strength in depth with Sebastiaan Bornauw and Struijk firmly in contention too.

LB: Isaac Schmidt First choice left back Firpo has gone, probable next alternative Max Wober is expected to go and another option in Sam Byram is out of contract this summer. Consequently, the versatile Schmidt could be viewed as the current 'first choice' left back although Pascal Struijk has previously played there too. Clearly a position that Leeds quite simply must recruit in.