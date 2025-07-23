Conflicting reports and fever-pitch excitement have created more noise around Igor Paixão than any other Leeds United transfer target so far this summer.

It is easy to understand why Whites fans are so desperate for their club to bring the Feyenoord winger to Elland Road. His highlight reel, his goal contributions last season in the Eredivisie and the romantic notion of a Brazilian winger following in the footsteps of Raphinha all combine to make him the most wanted for the Leeds fanbase. The club's hierarchy really likes him too. But amid the noise around what is close to becoming a saga, here is what we know so far.

What do we know?

Leeds United presented to the representatives of Feyenoord star Igor Paixão early last week. The YEP understands they were impressed by Leeds United's presentation and proposal and that the player himself likes the idea of playing in the Premier League. Suggestions from the Netherlands are that he likes the idea of playing for Leeds United in the Premier League, too.

The first fly in the ointment comes in the form of Marseille. They too want the player and sources close to Feyenoord believe that Paixão's family were taken with the effort made by the Ligue 1 side's sporting director Medhi Benatia. That mirrors the charm offensive put together by Feyenoord when what they said to the family helped put them first in the queue to take the winger from Coritiba in 2022.

But contrary to reports over the weekend that a deal between Marseille and Feyenoord was close to being complete, four days on there is still no deal and Dutch sources continue to be sceptical that the French club can get it over the line by meeting the financial expectations. Leeds were reassured that those reports were not accurate and there was still a reason to pursue their left wing target.

Should OM step aside it will not necessarily be a simple case of Leeds making a bid and getting their man. The second fly in the ointment is Paixão's status as the best player at De Kuip and Feyenoord's reluctance to sell. They can set a high price. He has four years left on his contract. But Dutch sources believe he feels it is time to make his next move.

What stands in Leeds' favour?

The Premier League, first and foremost. In terms of audience and global interest, the league forms the centrepiece of so many recruitment presentations for English top flight clubs. Leeds can also boast incredible viewing figures for their games - figures that put them comfortably inside the top 10 during their last season in the Premier League - and a stadium that will be packed for each and every fixture. The vast support, the shirt sales, their social media following, the Red Bull link can all play in their favour when it comes to attracting talent. Footage of a title parade attended by a crowd far in excess of 150,000 has been utilised too this summer. And they can be very competitive when it comes to wages.

Leeds are making a point of using the Raphinha Elland Road success story in their pitches to Brazilian targets this summer and it is one that should pique the interest of any ambitious player.

What stands in Marseille's favour?

Champions League football. They may have finished a distant second to PSG last season but they did finish second and that secured a Champions League group stage position.

Why are Leeds so keen to sign him?

He is a difference maker. Leeds have acknowledged that their share of possession will be a lot smaller than in most of last season's games, and though their main focus so far in this transfer window has been adding physicality and making themselves hard to play against, they will need to be clinical when they have the ball. Daniel Farke will still need players who can create something from nothing, in the way Raphinha did, to turn a few seconds of possession into danger and goals. He scores and he assists.

What do we not yet know?

Whether Leeds have placed an official bid and how much of their budget they are willing to devote to Paixão. They still have other business to do - a striker and goalkeeper are required - so if it gets to the silly money stage then the decisions will become more difficult.