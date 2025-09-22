Leeds United are represented in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Week for the recent weekend’s action. Daniel Farke’s side came from 1-0 down to beat winless Wolves 3-1 at Molineux thanks to a trio of brilliant goals in 14 first-half minutes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rose high to head home a deflected cross on the half-hour mark before winning a dangerous free-kick that teammate Anton Stach arrowed into the top corner. Stach then turned provider as half-time approached, intercepting a poor Emmanuel Agbadou pass and releasing Noah Okafor, whose finish across Jose Sa all but ended the contest.

Farke’s side were comfortable in holding onto their lead after the half-time break as a number of players enjoyed excellent individual performances at Molineux. And one has been rewarded with a place in WhoScored’s recent Team of the Week alongside top performers from Liverpool, Everton, Sunderland and more.

