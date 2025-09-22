Leeds United standout in Premier League Team of the Week alongside Liverpool, Everton & Sunderland men

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

One Leeds United match-winner has been rewarded for his efforts at Wolves on Saturday.

Leeds United are represented in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Week for the recent weekend’s action. Daniel Farke’s side came from 1-0 down to beat winless Wolves 3-1 at Molineux thanks to a trio of brilliant goals in 14 first-half minutes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rose high to head home a deflected cross on the half-hour mark before winning a dangerous free-kick that teammate Anton Stach arrowed into the top corner. Stach then turned provider as half-time approached, intercepting a poor Emmanuel Agbadou pass and releasing Noah Okafor, whose finish across Jose Sa all but ended the contest.

Farke’s side were comfortable in holding onto their lead after the half-time break as a number of players enjoyed excellent individual performances at Molineux. And one has been rewarded with a place in WhoScored’s recent Team of the Week alongside top performers from Liverpool, Everton, Sunderland and more.

A total of seven saves kept Burnley in a game they eventually drew 1-1 at home to Nottingham Forest.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka - 7.8

A total of seven saves kept Burnley in a game they eventually drew 1-1 at home to Nottingham Forest. Photo: Matt McNulty

Scored a brilliant opening goal at Turf Moor as the only Forest player to better Dubravka in the Burnley net.

2. RB: Neco Williams - 8.2

Scored a brilliant opening goal at Turf Moor as the only Forest player to better Dubravka in the Burnley net. | Getty Images

A defensive rock for Sunderland, who carved out a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa despite being down to 10 men for almost an hour of the game.

3. CB: Nordi Mukiele - 7.8

A defensive rock for Sunderland, who carved out a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa despite being down to 10 men for almost an hour of the game. | AFP via Getty Images

At the heart of another solid Crystal Palace defensive performance as they beat strugglers West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium.

4. CB: Chris Richards - 7.7

At the heart of another solid Crystal Palace defensive performance as they beat strugglers West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium. | Getty Images

Was up and down the left-hand side during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Everton, providing plenty of attacking threat and derby-day aggressiveness.

5. LB: Milos Kerkez - 7.4

Was up and down the left-hand side during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Everton, providing plenty of attacking threat and derby-day aggressiveness. | Getty Images

A big part of Everton's second-half revival at Anfield, causing plenty of problems for Liverpool defenders and assisting Idrissa Gana Gueye's goal.

6. RM: Iliman Ndiaye - 8.1

A big part of Everton's second-half revival at Anfield, causing plenty of problems for Liverpool defenders and assisting Idrissa Gana Gueye's goal. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

