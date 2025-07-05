Leeds United’s Premier League rivals Sunderland are set to add yet another expensive signing to their squad.

The splurge continues for Leeds United’s Premier League rivals Sunderland who have reportedly agreed a new €23m deal to sign an exciting young winger.

Sunderland are heading back to the country’s top flight as Championship play-offs winners along with Championship champions Leeds and runners-up Burnley.

Having sealed promotion by beating Sheffield United in the play-off final, Sunderland’s summer began with two big exits as Tommy Watson completed his £11m move to Brighton before Jobe Bellingham signed for Borussia Dortmund in a club record £32m sale.

Around £65m already spent

Sunderland, though, have since shelled out around £65m to sign Enzo Lee Fee from Roma plus summer Leeds targets Habib Diarra from RC Strasbourg and Noah Sidiki from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Hot on the heels of those deals being completed, the Black Cats have now reportedly agreed a €23m package to sign 20-year-old Belgian winger Chemsdine Talbi from Club Brugge.

According to transfer expert journalist Fabrizio Romano, the player’s medical is ongoing with documents being exchanged. News of the move was reported by transfer news specialist Sacha Tavolieri who has reported that the player will sign a five-year deal.