Splurge continues for Leeds United's Premier League rivals Sunderland in new €23m deal for young winger
The splurge continues for Leeds United’s Premier League rivals Sunderland who have reportedly agreed a new €23m deal to sign an exciting young winger.
Sunderland are heading back to the country’s top flight as Championship play-offs winners along with Championship champions Leeds and runners-up Burnley.
Having sealed promotion by beating Sheffield United in the play-off final, Sunderland’s summer began with two big exits as Tommy Watson completed his £11m move to Brighton before Jobe Bellingham signed for Borussia Dortmund in a club record £32m sale.
Around £65m already spent
Sunderland, though, have since shelled out around £65m to sign Enzo Lee Fee from Roma plus summer Leeds targets Habib Diarra from RC Strasbourg and Noah Sidiki from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
Hot on the heels of those deals being completed, the Black Cats have now reportedly agreed a €23m package to sign 20-year-old Belgian winger Chemsdine Talbi from Club Brugge.
