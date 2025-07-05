Leeds United’s expected key rivals have pulled off a huge coup in signing Kyle Walker.

England star Kyle Walker has completed a move to expected key Leeds United rivals - and the defender has given his thumbs up to an “exciting” squad.

News broke on Friday evening that United’s former Championship promotion rivals and now new Premier League rivals Burnley had agreed a deal for around £5m to sign vastly experienced defender Walker from Manchester City.

The 35-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan but Walker has now put pen to paper on a two-year-deal with the Clarets under former Tottenham teammate Scott Parker.

“It was an opportunity I jumped at”...

Speaking to the club’s official website, Walker said: “I'm delighted to be here. When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at.

“He's done an amazing job here, guiding the Club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we're looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world.

"Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad."