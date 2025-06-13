Leeds United’s expected key new rivals have lost key men and the bookies have cast a fresh Whites verdict in their predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight as Championship champions but going up at a time when the last six teams promoted from the country’s second tier have all gone straight back down.

Tottenham Hotspur were the closest team to the dreaded dropzone dotted line upon the conclusion of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou paid the price for it in losing his job.

But replacing Postecoglou has in turn dealt a blow to another team that the bookies expect to be in the lower reaches of next season’s table in Brentford.

Promotion-winning boss Frank’s departure is a huge blow to the Bees and they are not alone in being a team tipped for a relegation battle to have lost a key man.

Wolves, who finished last season in 16th place, have lost two star men with Matheus Cunha joining Manchester United and Ryan Ait-Nouri this week sealing a move to Manchester City.

There is no doubt that potential key new Leeds rivals have been weakened - and the bookies have delivered a fresh predicted final table.