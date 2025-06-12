The first transfer window of the summer is now shut - and expected key Leeds United rivals lost star men as the mini window drew to a close.

The first of two summer 2025 transfer windows opened on Sunday, June 1 - every club having a ten-day period in which to conduct business before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only two Premier League clubs competing in the competition but the special window applied to every top-flight side including newly-promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

Here, we run through every deal completed in that window including more key men leaving Wolves, Sunderland and Burnley - all of whom are expected to be key Leeds rivals - but a £100m+ splurge at the other end of the table.

1 . Arsenal IN: None. OUT: Nathan Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, £2.5m), Kieran Tierney, pictured (Celtic after being released); Jorginho, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji among others released; Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans.

2 . Aston Villa IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF).

3 . Bournemouth IN: Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen, pictured (Real Madrid, £50m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m); Kepa Arrizabalaga (back to Chelsea after end of loan).

4 . Brentford IN: Caoimhin Kelleher (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m). OUT: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released).