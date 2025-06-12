Leeds United's expected key rivals lose more stars and club £100m splurge in every Premier League move so far

Late deals in the first summer window saw expected key Leeds rivals lose star men.

The first transfer window of the summer is now shut - and expected key Leeds United rivals lost star men as the mini window drew to a close.

The first of two summer 2025 transfer windows opened on Sunday, June 1 - every club having a ten-day period in which to conduct business before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only two Premier League clubs competing in the competition but the special window applied to every top-flight side including newly-promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

Here, we run through every deal completed in that window including more key men leaving Wolves, Sunderland and Burnley - all of whom are expected to be key Leeds rivals - but a £100m+ splurge at the other end of the table.

IN: None. OUT: Nathan Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, £2.5m), Kieran Tierney, pictured (Celtic after being released); Jorginho, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji among others released; Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans.

1. Arsenal

IN: None. OUT: Nathan Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, £2.5m), Kieran Tierney, pictured (Celtic after being released); Jorginho, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji among others released; Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans. | Getty Images

IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF).

2. Aston Villa

IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF). | Getty Images

IN: Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen, pictured (Real Madrid, £50m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m); Kepa Arrizabalaga (back to Chelsea after end of loan).

3. Bournemouth

IN: Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen, pictured (Real Madrid, £50m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m); Kepa Arrizabalaga (back to Chelsea after end of loan). | Getty Images

IN: Caoimhin Kelleher (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m). OUT: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released).

4. Brentford

IN: Caoimhin Kelleher (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m). OUT: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released). | Brian Lawless/PA Wire

IN: Tommy Watson, pictured (Sunderland, £10m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m). OUTS: None.

5. Brighton

IN: Tommy Watson, pictured (Sunderland, £10m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m). OUTS: None. | Getty Images

IN: Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth, £8m), Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £12m), Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, £8.4m), Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7m). OUTS: CJ Egan-Riley, pictured (rejected contract offer, deal expiring); Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey (released); Jeremy Sarmiento (back to Brighton after end of loan).

6. Burnley

IN: Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth, £8m), Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £12m), Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, £8.4m), Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7m). OUTS: CJ Egan-Riley, pictured (rejected contract offer, deal expiring); Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey (released); Jeremy Sarmiento (back to Brighton after end of loan). | Getty Images

