Leeds United prediction over Premier League finishing position is made as Whites eye record

As the countdown continues to the return to action at Crystal Palace a week on Monday night, we bring you all the latest Whites headlines in one place via our Thursday lunchtime round up.

Record in sight as Leeds United surpass huge milestone for Manchester City youngsters clash

Leeds United have already surpassed a huge milestone in ticket sales for the forthcoming Elland Road clash against Manchester City's under-23s - with one week still to go.

FIFTEEN-DAY BREAK: For Leeds United and boss Jesse Marsch, above. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Leeds United loanee nominated for player of the season award after stellar displays

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh has been nominated for Cardiff City's player of the season award despite only joining the Bluebirds on loan in January.

Trio of Leeds United stars bring Elland Road joy to families affected by cancer

Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Joe Gelhardt paid a surprise visit to Leeds United fans affected by cancer this week.

Supercomputer predicts very close Premier League relegation battle involving Leeds United

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Premier League table will look.