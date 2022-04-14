Leeds United prediction over Premier League finishing position is made as Whites eye record
Leeds United are approaching the halfway point of their current long break in between games.
As the countdown continues to the return to action at Crystal Palace a week on Monday night, we bring you all the latest Whites headlines in one place via our Thursday lunchtime round up.
Record in sight as Leeds United surpass huge milestone for Manchester City youngsters clash
Leeds United have already surpassed a huge milestone in ticket sales for the forthcoming Elland Road clash against Manchester City's under-23s - with one week still to go.
Read the latest chapter of United's incredible support HERE
Leeds United loanee nominated for player of the season award after stellar displays
Leeds United defender Cody Drameh has been nominated for Cardiff City's player of the season award despite only joining the Bluebirds on loan in January.
Find out just how well Drameh has been doing HERE
Trio of Leeds United stars bring Elland Road joy to families affected by cancer
Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Joe Gelhardt paid a surprise visit to Leeds United fans affected by cancer this week.
Read how the Whites trio photobombed some very happy Whites fans HERE
Supercomputer predicts very close Premier League relegation battle involving Leeds United
Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Premier League table will look.
See where they envisage Jesse Marsch's Whites to end up HERE