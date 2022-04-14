Leeds United loanee nominated for player of the season award after stellar displays
Leeds United defender Cody Drameh has been nominated for Cardiff City's player of the season award despite only joining the Bluebirds on loan in January.
Drameh joined Championship side Cardiff on loan for the rest of the season on January 12 and the right back made his full debut just three days later in the 1-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers.
The 20-year-old has lined up in every league game since joining the Bluebirds, amassing 16 starts for 1,428 minutes of league football and bagging three assists.
The defender has also helped Cardiff to five clean sheets and the youngster has played every minute of every league game since joining apart from coming off in the 78th minute on his debut.
Drameh is one of six players nominated for the club's player of the season award, voting for which closes at midnight on Monday.
Cardiff sit 17th in the Championship table and are in action on Good Friday with a 3pm kick-off at Hull City.