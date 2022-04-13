Norwich City's win over Burnley, coupled with the Whites victory at Watford, ensured their fate was put in their own hands - regardless of how many points Burnley pick up in their two games in hand.

Leeds have pulled away from the relegation zone with a return of 10 points from their last 12 games, after being in danger of sliding into the bottom three earlier this year.

A poor run of results led to the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa, who had guided Leeds out of the Championship and to a top-half finish in their first top-flight campaign since 2004.

Asked if there had been talk in the squad about Premier League survival, Phillips told LUTV: “I think the target is always to survive in the Premier League.

“We don’t really speak in the group as if we are going to go down or there’s a chance of us going down. We are always confident and that’s the way it should be.

“I don’t think we should ever speak about there’s a chance that we might go down but we know we’ve got important games to come towards the end of the season so we just need to do better than the teams around us and, hopefully, we can finish off the season well.”

Following the latest round of results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight, have predicted how the final Premier League table will look...

1. Manchester City Predicted final points tally - 91 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Predicted final points tally - 89 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Predicted final points tally - 78 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Predicted final points tally - 67 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales