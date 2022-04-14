Record in sight as Leeds United surpass huge milestone for Manchester City youngsters clash

The Whites under-23s will face City's under-23s in their final home league game of the season next Friday night and Leeds are hoping to rival the current record attendance for a Premier League Two game.

Everton currently hold that record with a gate of 16,935 and Leeds had already sold 10,000 tickets for the City clash by Wednesday afternoon.

Tickets are priced at £6 for adults or £3 for concessions and are available at the club website HEREUnited's under-23s currently sit fourth-bottom in Premier League Two Division One with three games left.

RECORD EYED: As Leeds United's under-23s take on Manchester City's under-23s next Friday evening at Elland Road, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Andy Taylor's young side are four points clear of the drop zone but have played one game more than second -bottom Chelsea.