Now and then football presents you with an opportunity to do yourself some good and your rivals some harm and Leeds United did not miss at Molineux.

For Leeds to participate in the 2026/27 Premier League they will need to be better than at least one of the establishment. The top flight has managed to get rid of newcomers in short order over the past couple of seasons and for Leeds to subvert the order they will have to be competitive in a way recent new boys were not. A win over Everton, a draw with Newcastle United and the vast majority of their performance at Fulham suggested it might just be possible but the lack of goals has been more than a concern. It was all anyone was talking about prior to the Wolves game.

Wolves relegation possibility

Wolves sat bottom prior to Saturday's encounter with no points. Even before a ball was kicked they were pinpointed as a possible candidate for the relegation battle. So even at this early stage of the season Leeds had in their hands an opportunity. Win and move to seven points. Score a goal or two and silence the only real criticism of you and your manager. Do those things and put your foot on the throat of an already-struggling team. Keep them down there. Move further away from them up the table. Do yourself some good and a rival some serious harm.

If you're going to struggle to score goals then you have to be rock solid at the back. That has essentially been the message from Daniel Farke in the opening weeks of the season. With chances, never mind goals, at a premium then clean sheets and good defending are of paramount importance. In the first eight minutes at Molineux Leeds continued to struggle to score goals but were soft and porous when Wolves put together a first meaningful attack.

At one end it was the same old story when Gabriel Gudmundsson went on a run and played a one-two with Anton Stach, the left-back's cross making its way through the six-yard box without being attacked by a white shirt. Farke felt Gudmundsson should have gone for goal himself. At the other end it was an even more alarming story as Tolu Arokodare pulled Joe Rodon out of position, the ball was played into the space behind and Ladislav Krejci ran away from Sean Longstaff to beat Karl Darlow and open the scoring.

What was strange about the goal was that it had next to no impact on the game. It didn't breathe new life into the home side and it didn't seem to dent the visitors' rhythm. But the story didn't change either. Brenden Aaronson put a great cross into the area that no one attacked. Stach's cut back was cut out. Noah Okafor provided a couple of bright moments but bright moments do not keep the lights on in the Premier League. What was needed was quality.

Calvert-Lewin difference maker

When the opportunity unexpectedly arose to sign Calvert-Lewin Leeds jumped at it, believing he could be a difference maker for a newly-promoted club. When Jayden Bogle's slightly-deflected cross came his way in the box Calvert-Lewin's eyes lit up and he jumped at it, powering and directing his header into the back of the net. It was the striker's bread and butter but it was Premier League quality and having taken stick from the home fans it must have tasted so sweet. This is what Leeds hoped he would do and the first evidence that he can still do it.

This goal, unlike the game's first, did something. Calvert-Lewin in particular was relishing the battle with Wolves' centre-backs and putting himself about. With six minutes left in the half he ran onto Aaronson's pass and drew a foul 25 yards out. Stach stepped up and struck a free-kick that both curled and swerved into the top corner. The German might not produce a better strike all season.

And Leeds weren't done. Nor was Stach. He intercepted a pass in the Wolves half, strode forward and played the ball into the path of Okafor who drilled the ball precisely inside the far post. You wait a full month for a Premier League goal and then three come along at once. All three scored by summer signings, no less. All three perfect examples of the ruthless, clinical finishing Leeds will need if they are to stay up. This is the way.

The second half was a different story because at 3-1 up the game was won if Leeds could simply defend their goal. It was more open than Farke might have liked at times and there were a couple of chances for Wolves but they found Darlow impossible to beat. More often than not they didn't get as far as the Leeds keeper because the visitors defended with everything they had. Bodies flew in front of shots. Crosses were headed clear. There was near constant pressure but only sporadic danger.

On the counter Okafor was a threat and his left flank combination with Gudmundsson and Stach worried Wolves once or twice. But the half was almost all about defending. Okafor did that too until he ran out of steam and Jack Harrison took the baton. Farke made other changes to try and keep energy in his team's legs. The big bad Wolves huffed and puffed but the house that Farke built stood firm.

Ownership under fire

When the full-time whistle went Leeds' efforts allowed them to celebrate with the 3,012 in the away section, while Wolves heard boos. The fickle nature of football will be lost on no one among the Leeds hierarchy because had they been 3-1 down then it might well have been 49ers Enterprises subject to angry chanting instead of the Wolves-owning Fosun Group. But just as goals can change games, results change narratives. And seven points from five games is a very decent return. As Farke quipped after the game, another point and the talk would have turned to Champions League hopes.

Given how bad Wolves are, this was actually a must-win game. If you can't score goals and win games against teams like this one, a team now pointless from five outings, then when will you score and who can you beat? Farke was not getting carried away and nor should he because far tougher tests lie ahead but at the same time an away win against an established Premier League side is to be enjoyed. Leeds fought so hard to get back to the top flight and fans were put through the ringer right to the last minute last season so any and all away day joy is to be cherished and lapped up. They should value every point and cheer every goal. Leeds United score those now.