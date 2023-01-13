Leeds United look set to reveal the signing of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim imminently, according to Fabrizio Romano. He has confirmed that the forward has completed his medical and will sign his new contract with the club this morning.

Reports claim the Whites will pay a club-record fee of £35.5 million for Rutter - surpassing the £27m they splashed on Rodrigo two-and-a-half years ago. The Frenchman is set to sign a contract that will see him remain at Elland Road until 2028.

Rutter has made 57 appearances in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim since arriving from Rennes two years ago and has scored eleven goals. The 20-year-old will compete with the likes of Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford for a place up top under Jesse Marsch.

Here is today’s transfer news...

Leeds Utd in 'pole position' to sign World Cup star

Leeds United are leading the race to sign Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato. The Whites are looking to replace Mateusz Klich, who recently joined DC United after five-and-a-half years with the club.

Ounahi has made 14 appearances in Ligue 1 this season but it is his performances at the World Cup that has attracted attention by a number of clubs across Europe. The 22-year-old made seven appearances in Qatar as Morocco shocked the world to reach the semi-finals, beating Belgium in the group stage before knocking out Spain and Portugal.

Leeds United now face competition from Napoli for Ounahi's signature, however it is thought they are willing to offer the Moroccan more money to move to the Premier League. Venerato claims that Leeds are willing to pay Angers €25m, as well as a salary of €2.5m to the midfielder - €1m less than Napoli. It is unclear whether the French club will be willing to accept the Whites' bid, though it is a significant increase on the €15m Napoli offered a week ago.Ounahi would likely complete Jesse Marsch's overhaul of the midfield, joining Tyler Adams and Marc Roca who both arrived at Elland Road in the summer.

Everton 'learn' asking price for Danny Ings

Everton may have to pay at least £20 million to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Toffees are still looking to replace Richarlison who joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

The Merseyside club snapped up Neal Maupay from Brentford at the start of the season, however the striker has since only scored once in the Premier League and they could now turn to Ings to help them avoid relegation. Aston Villa paid a hefty fee of £25m for the forward in 2021 and he has since struggled to repay their faith, netting seven goals last season, though his current tally of six in 17 matches is much more impressive.

With Ings now into his 30s, it seems unlikely that Everton will be willing to pay £30m for his services, while Villa are determined to earn back some of the fee they paid only 18 months ago.

Wolves have €17m offer 'accepted' for midfielder

Wolves are closing in on a deal for Flamengo Joao Gomes after they had a €17m bid accepted for his services, according to O Dia. The report also claims that the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with Julen Lopetegui's side.