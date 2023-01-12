The Norwegian youngster signed for Leeds in the summer of 2021 and has made a handful of first-team appearances in the Premier League and domestic cup competitions. At 19, Hjelde is in search of regular minutes at a reasonable standard and has demonstrated he is a level above Premier League 2 Division 2, in which the Whites’ Under-21s currently compete.

This is not Hjelde’s first loan move, having spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan from Celtic at Scottish Premiership side Ross County, where he played 12 times for the Staggies. He is expected to feature at left-sided centre-back for Rotherham United during the remainder of this campaign, as Matt Taylor’s side tend to operate with a three-man defence and aggressive wing-backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham-born Hjelde is able to play at left-back as well as his more natural berth in central defence, but due to Leeds’ £10 million acquisition of Austrian international Max Wober this month, Hjelde’s game-time is anticipated to be limited further. He is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season, and did not feature during the Whites’ 2-2 FA Cup draw against Cardiff City last weekend.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Leo Hjelde of Leeds Utd looks on during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images)

Wober is also a left-sided central defender who has spent the majority of this season at left-back, whilst captaining previous club Red Bull Salzburg. Similarly, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo represent considerable roadblocks to the teenage defender’s game-time, who remains contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2025.