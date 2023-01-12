The Polish international has been in the United States since late last week to complete a deal which sees him become one of the team’s Designated Player picks pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Listing Klich as such permits DC United to exceed the MLS’ salary cap (Maximum Salary Budget Charge) for the 32-year-old and up to two more players for the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Klich has signed a deal until the end of 2024, with an option to extend until 2025 in the American capital.

Currently managed by former Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney, DC United finished bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference with just seven wins and 21 defeats from 34 matches last season, subsequently missing out on the end-of-year play-offs.

Klich will be joined at his new club by ex-Liverpool and Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke as well as journeyman midfielder Ravel Morrison, who has represented several English clubs throughout the EFL and Premier League.

The former Leeds man mutually terminated his deal at Elland Road last week following the team’s 2-2 draw against West Ham United, staying behind to sign autographs and pose for pictures with supporters late into the evening. Klich was given a guard of honour by teammates and club staff as he departed the Elland Road turf for the final time, after five-and-a-half years tied to the club.

DC United teased Klich’s arrival on their social media accounts on Thursday, already a poorly-kept secret on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, with a post which read: “It’s going to be a beautiful day in the District”, accompanied by a photograph of the Polish embassy in Washington DC.

“Mateusz is a first-rate midfielder who will add top-level experience to our roster,” Rooney said. “I’ve been watching him since he helped lead Leeds to promotion to the Premier League and his vision, range of passing, and scoring ability will be a huge asset for us this season.”

