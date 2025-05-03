Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds head to Plymouth for their final game of the season chasing the Championship title.

Leeds United face a final day title-decider at Plymouth Argyle - but what are the coverage details and permutations?

Already promoted top two Leeds and Burnley are locked together on 97 points with just one game left but United’s far superior goal difference realistically has their title destiny in their own hands.

Leeds have 13 goals in hand on Burnley on the goal difference front ahead of the Clarets facing a final day home clash against play-offs chasing Millwall.

For the final day of the season, every single Championship game is a 12.30pm kick-off today and every game is available to watch live on Sky Sports.

In the scrap for a play-offs place, sixth-placed Coventry City v ninth-placed Middlesbrough is Sky’s chosen game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

West Brom v Luton Town, meanwhile, is on Sky Sports Football as the fourth-bottom Hatters look to avoid the drop at third-bottom Hull City’s expense.

But every other game including United’s clash at Plymouth and Burnley’s hosting of Millwall is being broadcast on Sky Sports Plus.

Because of their far superior goal difference, Leeds just need to match or better Burnley’s result v Millwall to win the title. Anything less than that will see the Clarets snatch the trophy on the final day.

Millwall must take at least a point to stand any chance of getting in the play-offs. The Lions sit seventh but only behind sixth-placed Coventry City on goal difference and just one point behind fifth-placed Bristol City who face a final day home clash against Preston North End.

United’s final day hosts Plymouth are not yet officially relegated but a huge goal difference disadvantage means the Pilgrims are essentially already down. Despite last weekend’s 2-1 win at Preston North End, Plymouth are three points behind fourth-bottom Luton Town who have 14 goals in hand on the goal difference front.