'I felt like' - Dan James take on being a Leeds United fan in Plymouth stands for title win with admission
Dan James has given his take on being a Leeds United fan in the Plymouth Argyle stands to watch his side become Championship champions with a last-gasp 2-1 success.
Star winger James remained a doubt for Saturday’s season finale due to a hamstring injury and was again unable to make the matchday squad.
James, though, along with injured team mates Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and also youngster James Debayo, showed their support by taking their place in the Home Park stands as “fans” amongst United’s supporters.
In true Leeds fashion, what followed was hardly a relaxing watch, Daniel Farke’s Whites falling 1-0 down but ultimately hitting back to level before leaving it oh so late to become Championship champions.
With the title seemingly heading to Burnley, Manor Solomon struck a 91st-minute winner to seal a dramatic Championship-winning success which left Whites ‘fan’ James reflecting on typical ‘ups and downs.’
Speaking post match to LUTV, James admitted: “We made it very tough for ourselves but we showed that desire we have been showing all season and we came back with two good goals, Manor scoring in the 91st minute.
"To watch it, I felt like a true fan myself, it was up and down. But what a way to do it, it was unbelievable and to celebrate with the fans is something really special."
Told that he now knew what the club’s fans had been going through, James smiled: “I do, I feel exactly like it. I don't think I have felt like that since we obviously played Brentford away in the last game of the season to stay up.
"I felt that feeling again. You always believe that we are going to get another chance and Manor slotted in and wow."
