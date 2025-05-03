Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites boss Daniel Farke saw his side win the title the hard way at Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was left too 'empty' by the madness and drama of his side's final day title success to celebrate as wildly as his players.

The Whites did it the hard way, going behind at Home Park inside 20 minutes and needing a stoppage time winner.

Sam Byram's own goal opened the scoring during a poor first half for the league leaders but they hit back through Willy Gnonto on 53 minutes and then won it at the death through Manor Solomon's classy finish.

The goal sparked celebrations on and off the pitch and some trouble in the home end as Leeds fans reacted to the goal while sitting among Pilgrims.

And the full-time whistle brought more than six added minutes to a close to crown Leeds champions.

Farke hung back as his staff and substitutes raced onto the pitch and then watched as they congregated in front of a delirious away end.

"First of all I was so focused to win promotion, but I was a bit greedy in the last days - I wanted to win this title," he said.

"For everyone at the club, with supporters in the ground. I wanted this so badly and I'm totally run out of energy right now. I feel pretty empty, I was too tired to celebrate, the last hours were so complicated, even the half-time talk was complicated. I wanted to be there with the right messages and adaptations. It paid off in the end thank God."

Farke sent his congratulations to Burnley and Scott Parker, who also finished the season on 100 points, but was delighted that his players were able to hoist the trophy at Home Park after a 2-1 win.

"I'm happy we won and are allowed to label ourselves as champions and to be the best team through the whole season," he said.

"A proud day, an emotionally moving day because we have invested so much and wanted to crown ourselves with some silverware. For many of my lads it was the first time they'd won any title, I'm very happy for them, my staff, our supporters. It's a pretty proud day."

“He's one of the players who is pretty sensitive and emotional”...

One of those he first sought out after the final whistle was Joe Rodon, who appeared overcome with emotion and the two embraced for a long time.

"Joe always looks like a warrior and he is but he's one of the players who is pretty sensitive and emotional," said Farke.

"It means so much to him. I remember after the final [last year] and he was so down and we spoke and said come on, use it to fuel the fire.

“He was like boss I want to win the title so badly and to label myself a winner. He was not really celebrating and enjoying the last days because he was so focused.

“It was a pretty emotional moment, everything said will stay between each other.

“He's delivered in terms of workload and minutes perhaps like no other player in the last two years. I'm so so happy for him.

“The memories and the confidence that he can lead a group to win the title, this will live with him for now on forever and his medal will stay forever.

“This is more or less the proudest thing you can have as a manager. To help young human beings to find confidence and values and something they can lean on is one of the proudest moments. It's easy to get emotional as a manager."

The German's immediate plan was to fall asleep on the coach to the airplane before the 'party begins' and admitted his players would not allow him to skip any celebrations.