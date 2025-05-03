Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manor Solomon’s tenth goal of the season ultimately won Leeds the Championship title.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's title-clinching goalscorer Manor Solomon says he doesn't know what the future holds with regards to where he will play his football next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee received a pass from Willy Gnonto, drove into the penalty area and shifted the ball onto his right foot with which he slotted beneath goalkeeper Conor Hazard to send travelling Leeds supporters behind the goal into rapturous celebration.

United's stoppage time winner was the division's league-defining goal as it snatched the title away from Burnley's grasp, handing it to the 100-point Whites who will spend next season in the Premier League.

Players, fans, staff and directors jubilated together as the Championship trophy was presented for skipper Ethan Ampadu to hoist in front of the adoring crowd. Solomon was front and centre for much of the celebration owing to the part he played in the title win.

“I’m so glad it happened”...

"I can't put into words what I'm feeling right now. It's a dream come true for me to score the winning goal and to take this championship," Solomon said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think throughout this season we showed that we deserve it, we deserve this trophy, we deserve to finish in the first spot and we're super happy. I'm so glad it happened."

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

Solomon joined last summer on a season-long loan deal from Spurs, where he remains contracted until 2028, and will return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if extending his stay at Elland Road cannot be agreed between the two clubs.

"I've been only focused on this season so far and let's say two or three days [from now], we'll start talking and see what's happening. I don't know what the future holds but I can just say that I love [the fans]," he added.

Solomon finishes the campaign with 10 goals and 12 assists to his name, becoming the first Leeds player to record double figures in both goals and assists since Pablo Hernandez during Leeds' last title-winning season.