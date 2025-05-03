Leeds United title winner Manor Solomon reveals planned Elland Road future talks
Leeds United's title-clinching goalscorer Manor Solomon says he doesn't know what the future holds with regards to where he will play his football next season.
Solomon scored the game's decisive goal as Leeds defeated Plymouth Argyle to be crowned Championship winners on the final day.
The Tottenham Hotspur loanee received a pass from Willy Gnonto, drove into the penalty area and shifted the ball onto his right foot with which he slotted beneath goalkeeper Conor Hazard to send travelling Leeds supporters behind the goal into rapturous celebration.
United's stoppage time winner was the division's league-defining goal as it snatched the title away from Burnley's grasp, handing it to the 100-point Whites who will spend next season in the Premier League.
Players, fans, staff and directors jubilated together as the Championship trophy was presented for skipper Ethan Ampadu to hoist in front of the adoring crowd. Solomon was front and centre for much of the celebration owing to the part he played in the title win.
“I’m so glad it happened”...
"I can't put into words what I'm feeling right now. It's a dream come true for me to score the winning goal and to take this championship," Solomon said.
"I think throughout this season we showed that we deserve it, we deserve this trophy, we deserve to finish in the first spot and we're super happy. I'm so glad it happened."
Solomon joined last summer on a season-long loan deal from Spurs, where he remains contracted until 2028, and will return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if extending his stay at Elland Road cannot be agreed between the two clubs.
"I've been only focused on this season so far and let's say two or three days [from now], we'll start talking and see what's happening. I don't know what the future holds but I can just say that I love [the fans]," he added.
Solomon finishes the campaign with 10 goals and 12 assists to his name, becoming the first Leeds player to record double figures in both goals and assists since Pablo Hernandez during Leeds' last title-winning season.
