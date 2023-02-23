Leeds United ‘plotting’ transfer move as six clubs set sights on midfielder

Leeds United are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Southampton. The Whites are currently one point above the Saints in the Premier League table.

They lost 1-0 away at Everton last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Youngster on radar

Leeds are reportedly interested in Celtic youngster Aidan Borland and are ‘plotting’ a move, according to Football Insider. The midfielder, who is 15-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is also believed to be on the radar of Aston Villa.

He is a Scotland youth international and is currently captain of their U16s side. Borland is already playing for his current club at U18s level but the Hoops could face a real battle to keep hold of him as other clubs down the border look to lure him away before he pens his first professional deal.

Competition for midfielder

Leeds would have to see off strong competition from elsewhere if they were to land Morten Hjulmand from Lecce at the end of this campaign. He was linked with a switch to Elland Road in the January transfer window after catching the eye in Serie A but nothing materialised in the end.