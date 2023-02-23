The Spaniard has undertaken 12 club jobs spanning a 16-year coaching career before becoming Whites boss earlier this week. Gracia is still awaiting confirmation he will be permitted to take charge of the team from the dugout on Saturday afternoon as Leeds welcome Southampton to Elland Road.

Coincidentally, his first game at the helm during an 18-month spell as Watford manager was against Southampton – although that fixture took place in the FA Cup Fourth Round, ending 1-0 to the Saints. Gracia’s record in his first competitive fixture upon taking a new job is reason for encouragement as the 52-year-old has presided over six wins, two draws and four losses across those 12 roles.

His first senior managerial post came with Pontevedra CF in Spain’s lower leagues, after a spell as Villarreal youth coach. His first game as Pontevedra boss was a 4-2 win over Fuenlabrada in Segunda Division B – Grupo I.

Watford's Spanish head coach Javi Gracia is seen before kick off of the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on January 27, 2018 (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Gracia’s coaching career has taken him to Greece, Russia and Qatar, managing in five countries in all. Of the four defeats he has suffered in his opening game as a newly-installed manager, only one has been by a margin of more than a single goal.

Gracia began his time as Almeria boss with a thrilling 5-4 win over Barcelona B in Spain’s second tier, while his Valencia stint began with a 4-2 victory against Levante in LaLiga.

In total, Gracia’s opening fixtures at new clubs has delivered 21 goals for and 16 against – an average of three goals per match, which suggests this weekend’s encounter between Leeds and Southampton could be a high-scoring affair if the Spaniard is in the dugout.

Javi Gracia – Opening Fixtures Record In Full:

Pontevedra: 4-2 vs Fuenlabrada (Segunda Division B - Grupo I)

Cadiz: 2-3 vs UB Conquense (Copa del Rey)

Villarreal B: 0-3 vs Real Valladolid (LaLiga2)

Olympiakos Volou: 1-0 vs FK Rad (Europa League - Second Qualifying Round)

Kerkyra: 0-0 vs PAOK (Greek Super League)

Almeria: 5-4 vs Barcelona B (LaLiga2)

Osasuna: 1-2 vs Getafe (LaLiga)

Malaga: 1-0 vs Athletic Club (LaLiga)

Rubin Kazan: 0-0 vs Amkar Perm (Russian Premier League)

Watford: 0-1 vs Southampton (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Valencia: 4-2 vs Levante (LaLiga)