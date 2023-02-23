An independent regulator for English football has been confirmed by the UK government with the release of a new white paper this week.

Following Tracey Crouch MP’s ‘fan-led review’ last year, English football is set for more stringent governance concerning areas such as owners and directors’ tests, the breakaway European Super League, as well as giving fans greater input in matters affecting their clubs.

The move is designed to protect English football's cultural heritage, according to a report from the BBC. It reads: “The main purposes of the proposed new regulator will be:

Leeds United protest the European Super League prior to their fixture with Liverpool in 2021 (Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

– Stopping English clubs from joining closed-shop competitions, which are judged to harm the domestic game

– Preventing a repeat of financial failings seen at numerous clubs, notably the collapses of Bury and Macclesfield

– Introducing a more stringent owners' and directors' test to protect clubs and fans

– Giving fans power to stop owners changing a club's name, badge and traditional kit colours

– Ensuring a fair distribution of money filters down the English football pyramid from the Premier League

"The [Premier] league says it is ‘vital’ a regulator does not lead to any ‘unintended consequences’ that could affect its global appeal and success,” the report says.

Football supporters were united against the idea of a ‘closed shop’ European Super League two years ago as six Premier League clubs, three Italian sides and three Spanish teams threatened to break from their respective domestic leagues in pursuit of lucrative broadcast and commercial contracts.

Supporter backlash forced clubs to U-turn, prompting English football’s fan-led review, which was announced later in 2021.

Leeds’ role in opposing the breakaway competition which restricted entry to Europe’s elite clubs was believed to be instrumental. Fans gathered outside Elland Road prior to the Whites’ behind-closed-doors fixture against proposed breakaway club Liverpool, whilst the team warmed up in t-shirts which read: “Football is for the fans”, in order to illustrate their disdain and opposition.

However, later that year, Leeds’ chief executive Angus Kinnear criticised calls for an independent regulator, comparing the initiative designed to protect the game, to Maoism and the Great Chinese Famine, which ultimately made national news coverage.

The Whites were also embroiled in controversy back in January 2018 as it was announced plans had been put in place to change the club crest to depict the ‘Leeds Salute’. A section of United fans launched an online petition calling for the club to cancel the roll-out of the controversial new badge, which was eventually scrapped. Instead, a special centenary badge was unveiled for the club’s 100-year anniversary in 2019, much more in line with the current crest.

A club statement following the badge U-turn read: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all fans for the inspiration they have provided which, following further consultation with supporters' groups, will form the basis of a democratic vote later this year.