DAVID WATKINS

The last chance saloon is well and truly here! Nothing short of three points from the visit of Southampton will do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Failure to win this one and it would be hard to justify predicting any further wins for the rest of the season; there would be nothing left to support such optimism.

Javi Gracia is set to be at Elland Road this weekend after being appointed Leeds United boss (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The victories last weekend for Bournemouth at Wolves and, more specifically, the James Ward-Prowse free-kick-inspired win for Saints at Chelsea, surprised and dismayed Leeds fans and made our defeat at Goodison even more painful.

It seemed to suggest that we were the only team near the relegation zone that hadn’t managed to find some momentum at this crucial time in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can only hope that the arrival of Javi Gracia has an immediate impact on our players and has some nuggets of advice that will help us.

All we really need is an error-free 90 minutes; silly mistakes, loss of concentration, and failing to put away chances have become the story of the season.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Southampton 0.

NEIL GREWER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am pleased we have appointed a manager with Premier League experience and reputation – although I believe the appointment took far too long.

Here’s hoping Javi Gracia can work the magic required to save us.

He has sufficient games and with a number of teams on similar points there is definitely an opportunity to move up the league, but this process must start tomorrow.

I do believe the squad is good enough to survive but this must be proved with results not theory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I expect Southampton to be negative and play on the break and look for free-kicks in James Ward-Prowse territory – this will inevitably lead to a goal, so I expect Leeds will need at least two to win the game.

But we are due a goal or two and often after such a poor performance (at Everton) there is an immediate bounce back, which should be enhanced by a new manager waiting in the wings.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Southampton 1.

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a new man in charge at Elland Road and all eyes will be on his side against Southampton this weekend.

As far as first games go, a relegation six-pointer certainly is a baptism of fire.

These are the kind of fixtures you identify as potential wins at the start of the season but, after the campaign Leeds have had, the pressure is very much on.

Changes will need to be made following last weekend’s costly defeat at Everton where United offered barely a single threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They obviously have the tools to hurt teams but a clear system and plan of attack is what is required.

Javi Gracia has been in this situation before so knows what it takes to survive in a relegation fight.

But with tougher games just around the corner, his team will need to get off to the perfect start here or things could turn ugly.

Strap yourselves in, this is unlikely to be a comfortable 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Southampton 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Well it seems that the woeful performance at Everton was enough to force the owners to act and finally get a head coach through the East Stand stand door.

The man picked to lead the club for the last crucial 15 games of the season is Javi Gracia, a man of many clubs, but known mostly in England for his 18-month tenure at Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If he gets his work permit in time, his first game will be this weekend in a game Leeds simply have to win.

It’s in the forward areas that United desperately need to increase their goal output.

Patrick Bamford is still without a league goal since returning from injury.

The striker has struggled to regain his form but hasn’t been helped by the lack of support when he has been isolated and outnumbered up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m going with my gut to say Leeds will finally get three points and give Gracia a winning start.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Southampton 0.

MIKE GILL

The last 12 months have been mainly pain and suffering only lightly seasoned with joy and hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is only natural that fans should be angry and once they have finished criticising the manager the disgruntled turn on the ownership but finding someone to blame doesn't solve anything.

It is useful to examine the following statements: Marcelo Bielsa shouldn't have been fired - even if Marcelo kept us up; Jesse Marsch was being groomed to take over anyway. Hence his swift appointment.

Marcelo wasn't backed in the transfer market - wrong. He preferred to work with the existing squad.

What is true is that Marsch received all the recruitment backing he could wish for – look where we are as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it's simple. Fans should draw a line under the recent past and become supporters again.

Let's get behind Javi Gracia and his team including Michael Skubala.

Southampton are an unknown quantity but their win over Chelsea should banish any illusions that they will be anything other than a tough challenge.