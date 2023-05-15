The 2022/23 Premier League season is fast approaching the final round of matches and the relegation battle currently looks like the tightest contest still to be decided.

Southampton are already down but Leeds United are still competing with Leicester City, Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham to avoid the other two spots in the drop zone. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window fast approaches.

The Whites are often linked with young stars for the future and are said to be plotting a move for another ‘teenage senstaion’ from north of the border. Elsewhere, Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with a current Elland Road star who could be one of several big names to leave Elland Road this summer if the club are indeed relegated. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Monday, May 15:

Leeds United ‘plotting move’ for ‘teenage sensation’

Per a report from Football Insider, Leeds United are plotting a move to sign Aberdeen teenage sensation Jamie Mercer. The 16-year old defender is said to have ‘caught the eye’ of a number of Premier League clubs.

Scouts from the Whites are said to have watched the left sided centre back in action for the Dons’ Under-18s team this season as they look to strengthen their own youth side. Leeds are said to have ‘registered their interest’ and could make a formal move this summer.

Arsenal and Newcastle United linked with £20m midfielder

Arsenal and Newcastle United are ‘interested’ in signing Tyler Adams from Leeds United this summer, according to GiveMeSport. It is claimed that the USA international, who United bought for a fee in the region of £20 million last summer, will attract lots of interest especially if the Yorkshire club are relegated from the Premier League.

