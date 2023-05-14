The Toffees’ manager explained the thinking behind his decision to bring in-form striker Calvert-Lewin off after just 45 minutes at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon. The 26-year-old has missed much of this season with separate knee and hamstring injuries, only returning to the field as recently as Everton’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the end of last month.

Since then, the four-goal England man has started each of the Toffees’ fixtures, scoring once and assisting on one occasion, too. His overall impact on the team, however, has been substantial due to Everton’s lack of an alternative target man in attack.

"Dom had a tight groin and because of his history we had to get him off,” Dyche said following his side’s 3-0 defeat by the league leaders.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton warms up prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City at Goodison Park on May 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"We'll have to wait and see but the hope is he came off before damage was done," he added.

If Calvert-Lewin has suffered a groin strain, it is possible he will be absent for Everton’s two remaining fixtures this season, which would certainly be a boost to Leeds’ chances of Premier League survival.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers and already-relegated Southampton have scored fewer than the Merseyside club throughout 2022/23.

