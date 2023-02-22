Some clubs may already be thinking about the summer transfer window but there are more pressing matters for staff and supporters at Leeds United to focus on.

The Whites are hoping to have new head coach Javi Gracia in the dugout for this weekend’s crucial Premier League clash with Southampton at Elland Road. However, the Yorkshire club do continue to be linked with potential new players including a striker who is earning rave reviews and has scored 15 goals already this season. Meanwhile, a player who was once heavily linked with Leeds could be on the move in the summer and Leicester City are amongst the clubs being linked. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Wednesday, February 22:

Leeds United ‘plotting move’ for striker with 15 goals this season

Per a report from Team Talk, Leeds United are plotting a move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres who is described as ‘one of the best strikers outside of the Premier League. It is also claimed the Whites will move to sign the 24-year old regardless of which division they are playing in next season.

The Swedish international has earned rave reviews this season and is the EFL Championship’s second top scorer with 14 goals, having netted 15 times in all competitions for the Sky Blues so far this season. The report claims the likes of Bournemouth and Everton remain interested, having previously been linked, but a whopping £25 million price tag could price them out of a move.

Leicester City linked with former £30 million Leeds United transfer target

Sticking with Team Talk who are also reporting that AC Milan are ‘open to selling’ attacking midfielder Charles de Ketelaere after beating Leeds United to his signature last year. The Belgian, who is still only 21-years old, moved to the San Siro in August 2022 from Club Brugge in his homeland amid interest from Elland Road.