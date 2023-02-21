Leeds United are now preparing for another relegation six-pointer, and they now have a manager in place.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gracia’s contract

Gracia has been appointed on a ‘flexible contract’ at Elland Road, which is a little unclear for most.

It looks as though that gives both parties an out at the end of this season if Leeds are to be relegated, but the Daily Star say that there is ‘already an agreement in place’ to extend the contract if Gracia keeps the Whites in the Premier League this season.

That doesn’t neccesarily mean he will get the sack if Leeds go down, but it seems a lot will depend on if Leeds do stay up, and if they don’t, the Whites board will need to at least see some real signs of improvement to keep the Spaniard around.

Jordan’s Gracia assessment

TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan has weighed in on Leeds’ appointment of Gracia.

“He was unlucky to lose his job at Watford,” Jordan said on talkSPORT earlier this morning. “Obviously they got smashed to pieces in the FA Cup final, we all know that, but that can happen with Manchester City.

“I remember watching his Malaga team years ago, when I was living in Marbella, between 2014-17 and they were not a bad side. I actually think, given the circumstances they find themselves in, which is a lucky dip right now, they don’t know where they’re going. But this is not an insensible sort of outlook in terms of a short-term fix.