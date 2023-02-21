Leeds United ‘already have contract plan’ for Javi Gracia as Simon Jordan issues ‘sensible’ verdict
All the latest leeds United news as the Whites look to kick on under their new manager.
Leeds United are now preparing for another relegation six-pointer, and they now have a manager in place.
Javi Gracia was appointed on a ‘flexible contract’ on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the sacking of Jesse Marsch, but the former Watford boss will need his work permit approved before he can officially take charge. The approval cannot come quick enough given Leeds face bottom club Southampton this weekend, with the Saints just one point worse off.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Gracia’s contract
Gracia has been appointed on a ‘flexible contract’ at Elland Road, which is a little unclear for most.
It looks as though that gives both parties an out at the end of this season if Leeds are to be relegated, but the Daily Star say that there is ‘already an agreement in place’ to extend the contract if Gracia keeps the Whites in the Premier League this season.
That doesn’t neccesarily mean he will get the sack if Leeds go down, but it seems a lot will depend on if Leeds do stay up, and if they don’t, the Whites board will need to at least see some real signs of improvement to keep the Spaniard around.
Jordan’s Gracia assessment
TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan has weighed in on Leeds’ appointment of Gracia.
“He was unlucky to lose his job at Watford,” Jordan said on talkSPORT earlier this morning. “Obviously they got smashed to pieces in the FA Cup final, we all know that, but that can happen with Manchester City.
“I remember watching his Malaga team years ago, when I was living in Marbella, between 2014-17 and they were not a bad side. I actually think, given the circumstances they find themselves in, which is a lucky dip right now, they don’t know where they’re going. But this is not an insensible sort of outlook in terms of a short-term fix.
“Get the players focused in the right way, someone who is quite sensible in his management, and you might just be able to get a tune out of this Leeds players for the last 15 games of the season or whatever they’ve got left.”