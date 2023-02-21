The Whites were initially due to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on April 15 – the anniversary of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster – but it will now take place two days later on Monday April 17. Liverpool have traditionally been permitted to avoid playing on the anniversary of the tragic events at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium, which have claimed 97 lives. Kicking off now on the Monday night at 8pm, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports, although it remains subject to change due to Liverpool’s participation in the Champions League.

Leeds’ Anfield victory over Liverpool back in November remains one of just four they have recorded in the Premier League this season and it came thanks to an 89th-minute Crysencio Summerville winner, which in turn owed a lot to the work of Willy Gnonto on the wing. Rodrigo, the Whites’ top scorer, grabbed the first in a 2-1 win, taking advantage of a huge error in the Reds’ backline.

April is a busy and vital month for relegation-battling Leeds. They’ll start by taking on current league leaders Arsenal away from home, before hosting Nottingham Forest in a game that has been shoehorned in since its September postponement due to the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. That game now takes place on Tuesday April 4 at 7.45pm but will not be shown live.

Crystal Palace at home will follow on April 8 and that game has remained in place on its original date, with a new kick-off time of 5.30pm in order to have it screened live on Sky Sports. The Premier League say it’s subject to change due to Premier League involvement in the Champions League the following Tuesday, however.

After Liverpool it’s a trip to high-flying Fulham, which again stays on April 22 but moves to a 12.30pm kick-off, live on BT Sport. The Elland Road clash with Leicester City that follows on Tuesday April 25 will now kick off at 8pm and be shown live on BT Sport.

Leeds round off the month with an April 29 visit to Bournemouth, which kicks off at 3pm. This game is also subject to being moved to Sunday April 30, should Bournemouth have to play on the Thursday beforehand.

The Premier League have also confirmed that all games on Sunday May 28 will kick off at 4.30pm. Leeds host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on the final day of the season.