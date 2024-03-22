Leeds United currently look as likely as ever to achieve Championship promotion at the first time of asking, with last weekend's 2-0 win against Millwall sending them top for the first time this season. Daniel Farke's men have enjoyed an outstanding 2024, with 12 wins from a 13-game unbeaten run allowing them to claw back 17 points on Leicester City.
Farke and his players will understandably remain focused on the short-term, with all eyes on next Friday's trip to Watford. But there comes a point at which those above the German will have to at least start planning for a return to the top-flight.
49ers Enterprises will be expected to back Farke financially if promotion is achieved but while big-money arrivals are needed, as important to short-term survival could be the more shrewd business done. A huge number of experienced top-flight players look set to become free agents this summer and so can be snapped up for nothing, leaving more money for those marquee arrivals.
Below, the YEP has taken a brief look at 20 players who, according to Transfermarkt, will be available for free this summer. How many would you take at Leeds?