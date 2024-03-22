Leeds United currently look as likely as ever to achieve Championship promotion at the first time of asking, with last weekend's 2-0 win against Millwall sending them top for the first time this season. Daniel Farke's men have enjoyed an outstanding 2024, with 12 wins from a 13-game unbeaten run allowing them to claw back 17 points on Leicester City.

Farke and his players will understandably remain focused on the short-term, with all eyes on next Friday's trip to Watford. But there comes a point at which those above the German will have to at least start planning for a return to the top-flight.

49ers Enterprises will be expected to back Farke financially if promotion is achieved but while big-money arrivals are needed, as important to short-term survival could be the more shrewd business done. A huge number of experienced top-flight players look set to become free agents this summer and so can be snapped up for nothing, leaving more money for those marquee arrivals.

Below, the YEP has taken a brief look at 20 players who, according to Transfermarkt, will be available for free this summer. How many would you take at Leeds?

Dele Alli - Everton The former England international has endured a torrid time with injuries in recent years and spoke openly about his mental health struggles.

Michail Antonio - West Ham Nine years at West Ham has brought 64 Premier League goals for the striker. Will be 33 later this month but has still looked dangerous for the Hammers.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid - Fulham 31-year-old has been a regular for Fulham during three Premier League campaigns in the last five years.

Danny Welbeck - Brighton Still much-loved at Brighton but recently turned 33 and has injury issues. Has international and European experience.

Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest A former Leeds striker before moving up to the Premier League with Burnley. Has 62 top-flight goals since leaving Elland Road.