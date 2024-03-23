Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wilfried Gnonto insists the Leeds United squad feel at ease with a manager in Daniel Farke who knows exactly how to earn Championship promotion.

Farke was hired by new Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises last year with a remit of returning them to the Premier League as soon as possible. The summer transfer window chaos eased expectation somewhat but with eight games remaining, they sit top of the Championship and are on course to go up in what has been an unprecedented season.

Leeds have stuttered twice this season - at the beginning and just after Christmas - but Farke's refusal to be drawn into promotion talk has eased tension and the Whites have been flying in 2024. 12 wins in a 13-game unbeaten run has seen them claw back 17 points on Leicester City and Gnonto values the importance of a manager who has been there and done it.

“There have been many moments where I was not at the top [of my game] and he was there telling me,” Gnonto told the Official Leeds United podcast of Farke. “He was there telling me in training, things I can do better, he is always there telling you. But also when you do good things he is there telling you and I think that's fair because it has to go both ways.

“You can tell the way we are playing, the way we do things, you can tell the coach knows what he's doing. For us, it's just about believing because we believe we can go up, we believe we are the best team in the league and we want to show it every week. Having a coach that knows the league, knows how to get promoted, it's easier for us. And with this quality, it will be a shame not to get promoted.”

Most Leeds supporters are desperate for an instant return to the Premier League but the refreshing feeling of enjoying football again has permeated all portions of the fanbase. Two seasons of dismal top-flight football saw patience worn thin but a young and exciting core of players has been crucial to improving the mood.

Gnonto has been in the middle of it all, warming hearts due to his friendship with Crysencio Summerville - at least after his transfer request was withdrawn. But nowhere is it more true that Georginio Rutter, who has become a fan-favourite at Elland Road for his off-pitch antics as much as his skill.

“He is honestly one of the funniest people I've ever met,” Gnonto added of his teammate. “Honestly, lots of energy every day, from the morning on the pitch laughing and enjoying himself. I'm really happy for him because he deserves it. Everything he's doing now is incredible.