Forbes has released its list of the World’s Most Valuable Sports Empires for 2024 and Leeds United fans will be delighted to see their new majority owners included in the ranks. Following the 49ers Enterprises takeover, the future is looking bright for the Whites, who are currently pushing for promotion back into the Premier League, as well as this season's Championship title.
With a net worth valuation of $7.21 billion (£5.69 billion), take a look below at where Leeds' owners rank in this 25-strong list compared to the likes of the City Football Group, Glazer Family and Fenway Sports Group. Look through the gallery below for more info.
1. Wilf Family — $4.95 billion / £3.9 billion
Minnesota Vikings, Orlando City SC, Wise Ventures, Orlando Pride
2. Tepper Sports & Entertainment — $5.26 billion / £4.15 billion
Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC
3. AMB Sports & Entertainment — $5.5 billion / £4.34 billion
Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA Tour Superstore, AMBSE Ventures
4. Jacobs Family — $5.65 billion / £4.46 billion
Delaware North, Boston Bruins, NESN, Minnesota United FC, New Meta Entertainment
5. Hunt Family — $5.8 billion / £4.57 billion
Kansas City Chiefs, FC Dallas, Chicago Bulls
6. Monumental Sports & Entertainment — $6.16 billion / £4.86 billion
Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, NBC Sports Washington, aXiomatic