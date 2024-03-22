Leeds United owners' stunning £5.69bn value compared to Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool

Where 49ers Enterprises rank in the World's Most Valuable Sports Empires for 2024, according to Forbes

By Georgia Goulding
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 18:08 GMT

Forbes has released its list of the World’s Most Valuable Sports Empires for 2024 and Leeds United fans will be delighted to see their new majority owners included in the ranks. Following the 49ers Enterprises takeover, the future is looking bright for the Whites, who are currently pushing for promotion back into the Premier League, as well as this season's Championship title.

With a net worth valuation of $7.21 billion (£5.69 billion), take a look below at where Leeds' owners rank in this 25-strong list compared to the likes of the City Football Group, Glazer Family and Fenway Sports Group. Look through the gallery below for more info.

1. Wilf Family — $4.95 billion / £3.9 billion

2. Tepper Sports & Entertainment — $5.26 billion / £4.15 billion

3. AMB Sports & Entertainment — $5.5 billion / £4.34 billion

4. Jacobs Family — $5.65 billion / £4.46 billion

5. Hunt Family — $5.8 billion / £4.57 billion

6. Monumental Sports & Entertainment — $6.16 billion / £4.86 billion

