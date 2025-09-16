Leeds United's most consistent player this season - according to the stats experts

From the highs of that opening night win against Everton when a penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha claimed the points to a painfully late defeat against Fulham on Saturday, the new season has already been something of an emotional rollercoaster for Whites supporters.

Daniel Farke’s squad have struggled to find consistency in taking four points from their opening quarter of fixtures and that has left them to head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday looking to kickstart an upturn in form. The Whites boss has made a number of major calls on his team selection since the start of the campaign - but who have been his most effective players during the first four games?