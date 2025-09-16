Leeds United have the chance to bounce back from the weekend’s Premier League defeat at Fulham with Saturday’s clash at Wolves.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has declared his Leeds United players’ Premier League intent with a change hope and determined Wolves message.

Ampadu’s side looked set to pick up their fifth point of the season in Saturday’s clash at Fulham but a goalless draw turned into a 1-0 defeat after a 94th-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal.

Leeds, though, have the opportunity to bounce back with next Saturday’s trip to Wolves in which Ampadu says his players are determined to “change” last weekend’s result as part of an intent to “thrive” as a Premier League club.

Bottom-of-the-table Wolves are still seeking their first point of the season though Ampadu has fired a warning about the test that awaits against Vitor Pereira’s side.

“It's a league that we want to thrive in”

"It's the Premier League, home or away, no game is easy,” said Ampadu to LUTV.

"It's a league that we want to thrive in, it's a league that we want to show ourselves in and next week is another opportunity to do that.

"We want to change the result from today so we are all going to push, we are all going to rally and we are going to keep going."