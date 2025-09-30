Leeds United player ratings so far this season - according to the stats experts

Leeds United have enjoyed a solid return to the Premier League and will head into Saturday’s home clash with Tottenham Hotspur sat firmly in the middle of the table.

The Whites claimed four points from their last two games after earning a first away win of the season at struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend before being denied another three points when Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi snatched a draw for the Cherries at Elland Road on Saturday.

As it stands, Daniel Farke’s men sit just three points adrift of the European places and are four points clear of the relegation zone and there are high hopes they can continue to build momentum over the coming weeks.

But who has been Leeds United’s best player so far this season? We take a look with the help of average ratings provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.