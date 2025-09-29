Sean Longstaff has issued words about his Leeds United teammates on the back of Saturday’s Premier League draw against Bournemouth.

Sean Longstaff has made a “brave” Leeds United call with a declaration of Whites quality and massive backing for his teammates.

Summer signing Longstaff excelled during Saturday’s Premier League hosting of Bournemouth in which his assist for Joe Rodon’s header and beautiful second half goal had Leeds within seconds of victory.

Daniel Farke’s men led the highflying Cherries 2-1 heading into the third minute of second-half stoppage time only for Bournemouth’s Eli Kroupi to net a 93rd-minute equaliser which snatched a 2-2 draw.

Leeds, though, had made their point in more ways than one, impressing against a very good Bournemouth side and looking every inch like they belonged at this level.

The Whites are back in the country’s top flight after a two-year absence but Longstaff says United’s players are “more than good enough” to compete at the level and has called for a ‘realisation’ from his teammates of the qualites they possess.

Former Newcastle United ace Longstaff gathered United’s players into a huddle after Joe Rodon’s equaliser against Bournemouth and his since explained exactly what was going on, calling for more “bravery” and “composure” to let those qualities shine.

Speaking to LUTV, Longstaff was asked if getting everyone into a huddle was a show of his Premier League experience.

“Some of the lads need to realise”

"I don't think it's Premier League experience,” reasoned Longstaff.

"I think it's just we were a little bit, not lost in the game but I thought the lads need to believe in themselves a little bit more.

"I know it's the Premier League and stuff but some of the lads need to realise how good they are and they are more than capable of playing at this level.

"We know Bournemouth press well but ultimately it's just another footballer running at you. It doesn't matter who they are.

"So I think you can have a little bit more composure, that's everyone, me included, and a little bit more bravery maybe.

"It was just more to try and calm everyone down and get through to half time and then we know we can sort of put things right.

"I thought we were pretty good in the game but I thought we were obviously better in the second half than the first half.”