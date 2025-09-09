Leeds United fans will love what Ilia Gruev has said about them

One Leeds United star has reflected on the Whites Premier League promotion celebrations.

Leeds United star Ilia Gruev has hailed Whites supporters as ‘fantastic’ as he reflected on what has been a largely successful spell at Elland Road.

After spending the majority of his career with Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, Gruev was persuaded to join the Whites during the summer of 2023 but it was not until the second half of the same season that he started to establish himself in the heart of Daniel Farke’s side.

After missing out on promotion into the Premier League with a Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton, Gruev and his Whites team-mates made amends last season as they became second tier champions by seeing off the challenge of Burnley on the final day of the campaign. The 24-times capped Bulgaria international has featured in all three of the Whites Premier League fixtures so far this season, appearing as a substitute in the opening night win against Everton and starting in the defeat at Arsenal and the home draw with Newcastle United.

It has been an exciting 18 months for Gruev as he continues to relish life at Elland Road and he reflected on his decision to join the Whites and the promotion celebrations that saw supporters take over the city as they marked their club’s return to the top flight of the English game.

Speaking to German outlet Bild, he said: “I was at Werder Bremen for eight years and thought it was time for something new. Then coach Daniel Farke called, told me about the project, and he simply won me over. The goal was the Premier League. We achieved that in our second year.

“It was insane. The way the city supports the club is extraordinary and almost impossible to grasp. Between 200,000 and 400,000 people came to the parade on Monday afternoon in 17-degree weather and clouds. We drove through the city for two or three hours by bus, and the crowds just kept coming. It was a fantastic experience. You could feel what the club means to so many people. The fans are incredibly excited for our games. It’s always sold out, the atmosphere is fantastic.”

