One of the toughest hurdles Leeds United will face this transfer window is an expected mass exit of key players. Following their relegation from the Premier League, several key stars have been linked to new clubs, and standout performer Tyler Adams is one of them.

The US international has gained a lot of interest since joining the Whites, who signed him for a fee in the region of £20 million last summer from RB Leipzig, to replace the outgoing Kalvin Phillips. Now, with Leeds set to compete in the Championship, attention has ramped up and clubs are eager to snap Adams up and see him return to England’s top flight.

Many would also argue that the midfielder deserves to play at a higher level than the Championship, hence the mass interest in his signature.

Now valued at £25 million, Aston Villa are keen to sign Adams ahead of the new season and have reportedly stepped up their interest as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad further. The Villans aren’t alone in the race though — they also face competition from Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, and Everton.

But despite the huge amount of interest in top tier clubs signing Adams this window, Leeds are attempting to hold onto their midfield star for as long as they can. According to The Athletic, the Whites have ‘planned discussions’ to try and tempt Adams to stay at Elland Road beyond the summer.