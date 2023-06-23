Leeds have six players representing the club at this summer’s under-21s European Championships and this weekend offers the second round of group stage games at the competition being held in Romania and Georgia.

Only two of United’s six players bidding for Euros glory bagged minutes in the opening round of group stage games for which Illan Meslier (France), Charlie Cresswell (England), Leo Hjelde (Norway) and Kristoffer Klaesson (Norway) were all unused substitutes.

But Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands) and Willy Gnonto (Italy) both bagged minutes off the bench for their nations although neither were able to enjoy a victory, the Netherlands held to a goalless draw against Belgium before Italy fell to a 2-1 defeat against France the following night.

Saturday (5pm) v Portugal.

Cresswell, with England, looked on as the Three Lions kicked off with a 2-0 win against the Czech Republic whilst Hjelde and Klaesson were powerless to prevent Norway from falling to a 2-1 reverse against Switzerland despite leading in the first half.

The results mean that it is already crunch time for the majority of Leeds players at the tournament which is not being televised but every single game can be watched live on uefa.tv. Here is a chronological run through who is playing when this weekend, including a match between Whites youngsters on opposite sides.

Sunday (5pm) v Israel.

Sunday (5pm) v Switzerland.

Sunday (7.45pm) v Norway.

Sunday (7.45pm) v France.