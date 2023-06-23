Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Leeds United's predicted finish on Championship return and promotion chance compared to new rivals after fixtures release and appointments

Leeds United now know their fixtures for their Championship return and a verdict has been cast on the club’s promotion chance compared to their rivals.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:28 BST

The fixtures for the forthcoming 2023-24 campaign were unveiled on Thursday morning and Leeds will begin life back in the second tier with a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 2. The Bluebirds opener will be followed by a trip to Birmingham City the following weekend and then another Elland Road clash against West Brom.

The release of next season’s schedule arrived as part of a week that also featured two big managerial appointments, Russell Martin becoming the new Southampton boss upon leaving Swansea City who have replaced Martin with ex-Barnsley manager Michael Duff.

But how is United’s chance of promotion viewed compared to that of their new Championship rivals? Here, we run through how the bookmakers rate the chance of each side’s prospects of going up in reverse order from least likely to most likely at the top.

Odds for promotion: 40-1.

1. 24th - Plymouth Argyle

Odds for promotion: 40-1. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Odds for promotion: 28-1.

2. 23rd - Rotherham United

Odds for promotion: 28-1. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Odds for promotion: 20-1.

3. 22nd - Huddersfield Town

Odds for promotion: 20-1. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Odds for promotion: 20-1.

4. 21st - QPR

Odds for promotion: 20-1. Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Cardiff CityBirmingham CityMichael DuffElland RoadWest BromSwansea CityRussell MartinSouthampton