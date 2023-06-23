Leeds United now know their fixtures for their Championship return and a verdict has been cast on the club’s promotion chance compared to their rivals.

The fixtures for the forthcoming 2023-24 campaign were unveiled on Thursday morning and Leeds will begin life back in the second tier with a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 2. The Bluebirds opener will be followed by a trip to Birmingham City the following weekend and then another Elland Road clash against West Brom.

The release of next season’s schedule arrived as part of a week that also featured two big managerial appointments, Russell Martin becoming the new Southampton boss upon leaving Swansea City who have replaced Martin with ex-Barnsley manager Michael Duff.

But how is United’s chance of promotion viewed compared to that of their new Championship rivals? Here, we run through how the bookmakers rate the chance of each side’s prospects of going up in reverse order from least likely to most likely at the top.

1 . 24th - Plymouth Argyle Odds for promotion: 40-1. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . 23rd - Rotherham United Odds for promotion: 28-1. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . 22nd - Huddersfield Town Odds for promotion: 20-1. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . 21st - QPR Odds for promotion: 20-1. Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales