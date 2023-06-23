Ince has been out of work since leaving the relegated Royals towards the end of last season with the team on an eight-game winless streak.

The ex-Man United and Liverpool midfielder has seen his bookmakers’ price tumble from north of 100/1 to odds on as Sheffield Wednesday look to appoint a successor to Moore, who departed Hilsborough by mutual consent earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ince’s managerial career has led him to take charge at various Football League clubs since his playing retirement, including Notts County and Milton Keynes Dons, as well as the aforementioned trio. Ince’s Dons were League Two champions in 2008, and also won the Football League Trophy the same year, but these achievements remain his most recent honours as a coach.

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 17: Paul Ince of Reading FC looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Cardiff City and Reading at Cardiff City Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Leeds face Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road shortly after the beginning of the new season, hosting the Owls on September 2 in what promises to be a fiery affair between two Yorkshire rivals with points to prove.

If the latest odds are to be believed, it will be Ince who takes to the away dugout in just over two months’ time.