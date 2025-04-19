Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Rodon put in a monster performance to help Leeds United to a hugely important win at Oxford United.

Leeds began Good Friday top of the Championship and with a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but the table looked very different by the time United kicked off at Oxford United.

Wins for automatic promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United had left Daniel Farke’s Whites second, three points behind the Clarets and only two points above the third-placed Blades.

Leeds, though, restored themselves to their original position with just three games left through a very solid 1-0 win at Oxford in which Rodon produced a colossal performance at centre-half.

Speaking post match to Sky Sports, Rodon admitted the schedule of playing after Burnley and Sheffield United “played on the mind” but served up huge praise for his side’s response at Oxford.

Assessing not just his own display but also the efforts of his team-mates, the Whites star also vowed that his Whites would “never give up and keep going until the very end."

“To be fair, I guess playing last, it always kind of plays on our mind, always waiting,” admitted Rodon post-match to Sky Sports.

"But I thought the boys put in a great performance.

“In the first half we maybe could have scored another one.

"We were quite dominant and keeping the ball but we knew they were dangerous in the transition but I thought the team managed that well and we dug in until the end."

Pressed on his own battling display - which included a huge last-man tackle and also a rare foray down the right wing, Rodon reasoned: “I think it's important.

"I thought, not just me but the whole team, we did everything we needed to do to win the match.

"This team will never give up and we will keep going until the very end."