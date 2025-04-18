Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds will kick-off at Oxford following a notable double change in the automatics fight.

Leeds United’s automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United have given themselves a fresh big boost, changing the landscape at the top of the Championship.

Three consecutive defeats had led to Chris Wilder’s side falling down to third place and five points behind both Leeds and Burnley in the division’s automatic promotion places with just four games left.

The Blades, though, ended their poor recent run with a 2-0 win in Good Friday’s teatime clash at home to relegation-battling Cardiff City which has left them hot on Leeds’ heels, albeit having played a game more.

Gus Hamer fired the Blades ahead in the 33rd minute, flicking home a neat finish from a tight angle after an unlucky deflection counted against the visitors.

Cardiff remained a threat but Wilder’s side bagged a second goal in the 87th minute through Ben Brereton Diaz who slammed home from close range after a Kieffer Moore break down the left.

The win completed a double Leeds landscape change following Burnley’s 2-1 win at Watford in a 3pm kick-off.

Leeds, though, now have the chance to reclaim top spot and restore their five-point autos cushion with a win in Friday’s 8pm kick-off at Oxford United.