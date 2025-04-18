Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds lined up at Oxford having fallen back down to second place.

Leeds United took a giant step towards promotion to the Premier League by providing the perfect response to Burnley and Sheffield United calls at Oxford United.

Victories for both the Clarets and Blades from their Good Friday contests asked a fresh call of Leeds who were left second in the Championship table and with just a two-point cushion in the division's automatic promotion places.

Leeds, though, knew that a win at Oxford would restore their cushion and send them top, a feat achieved through a 1-0 victory against their hosts.

With just three games left, Daniel Farke's Whites lead second-placed Burnley on goal difference with a five-point gap back to the third-placed Blades.

The Blades visit Burnley on Monday evening and a Sheffield United failure to win at Turf Moor would send Leeds up if they beat Monday afternoon's visitors Stoke City.

Because of their far superior goal difference, even a Leeds draw against Stoke would be enough should Chris Wilder's side lose against the Clarets.

Leeds dominated possession from an early stage but a smart save from Karl Darlow was needed to keep Cameron Brannagan's curler from the edge of the box as the Us countered upon Ao Tanaka losing possession.

Good potential Leeds openings were then wasted as Willy Gnonto lost his footing before Brenden Aaronson was tackled and Manor Solomon then overhit a cross from the left.

As the clock passed the quarter hour mark, a cross from Junior Firpo flew through the U's box as Oxford struggled to get out of their own half.

United's first attempt finally arrived in the 17th minute as Joel Piroe played in Brenden Aaronson whse strike across goal was well saved by Yellows keeper Jamie Cumming.

From distance, a strong strike from Tanaka was blocked by Will Vaulks and a good sliding block from Sam Long then kept out Solomon who had been played in by Piroe.

As the game passed the half hour mark, Solomon found himself in down the left again but his low cross was well blocked by Ben Nelson as Gary Rowett's hosts continued to hold firm

But that all changed in the 33rd minute as a superb defence splitting pass from Joe Rodon played in Jayden Bogle who himself delivered a perfect cross for Solomon who slammed home an easy finish at the far post.

Oxford looked to respond but firm strikes from both Vaulks and Przemyslaw Placheta were blocked from a cleared corner.

But Leeds were well on top and entered the half-time interval 1-0 to the good, Gnonto just overhitting a through ball for Aaronson as the last act of the half.

There were no changes at the break, after which a towering header from Rodon cleared a dangerous Vaulks long throw into the mixer.

Oxford were seeing more of the ball and having a go but Bogle squandered a fine chance to double the Whites advantage in the 53rd minute when firing just wide with the goal gaping from the edge of the box.

Leeds then survived another Vaulks long throw at the other end as Oxford continued to make a decent fist of things but with the Whites looking by far the bigger threat.

A flowing Whites attack ended with Aaronson slipping as he delivered a cross from the left and referee Dean Whitestone then failed to play the Leeds advantage as Aaronson was taken down on another attack.

Gnonto had received the ball running at goal but Whitestone's whistle stopped him in his tracks and Ilia Gruev's free-kick was easily saved.

From similar range, a rising drive from Firpo flew over the bar before Gnonto whipped another attempt wide of the left hand post.

With Leeds still only one goal to the good, boss Daniel Farke called for Patrick Bamford and Dan James from the bench as Piroe and Gnonto made way with 15 minutes left.

The double change came after two more attempts from Bogle were blocked.

As Oxford again looked to hurl the ball into the mixer, more strong defending from Rodon helped keep them at bay at the centre-back even prouduced a surging run down the right wing before being fouled.

Leeds were then dealt a blow with just four minutes left as Solomon pulled up injured and immediately signalled that he needed to come off.

Despite the presence of Largie Ramazani on the bench, Isaac Schmidt was brought on in his place. Moments later, a fine low drive from Ao Tanaka crashed back off the post, just before seven minutes of added time were announced.

From a rare Oxford break, a superb tackle from Rodon again cleared the danger but Oxford came again and a deep cross from the left provided a headed chance for Helik whose header fell on to the roof of the net.

As the clock reached 95 minutes, Farke withdrew Aaronson for Josuha Guilavogui. But Oxford would still not lie down and one final chance presented itself as a cross from the left reached Stanley Mills who sent his header wide.

Leeds United v Oxford United: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto (James 76), Solomon (Schmidt 87), Aaronson (Guilavogui 95), Piroe (Bamford 76). Subs: Meslier, Byram, Wober, Ramazani, Joseph.

Referee: Dean Whitestone.