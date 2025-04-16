Leeds United given unreal warning as Championship defender eyes Whites clash with prediction
Leeds United have been given an “unreal” warning by a Championship defender sizing up his team’s run-in and a forthcoming clash against Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Oxford United went nine games without a victory throughout a poor run spanning late January, February and early March but the U’s have now won three of their last five games under new boss Gary Rowett.
Having been an unused substitute for the team’s last five games, experienced defender Sam Long was brought into Rowett’s XI for Saturday’s clash at Sheffield Wednesday and bagged the only goal of the game in a 1-0 success.
The win took the newly-promoted Yellows six points clear of the drop zone but Long admits his side still have some big tests coming up, starting with Good Friday evening’s huge visit of Championship leaders Leeds.
Long, though, has issued a very upbeat message about his side’s current performance levels, describing his team as “unreal” in the previous weekend’s 1-0 win at home to automatic promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.
The 30-year-old full-back admits Oxford’s first season back in the second tier is all about staying up and predicts that his U’s will achieve their objective if continuing to “pull together” as in recent weeks.
“If we can keep doing that we will be fine...”
Speaking to Oxford United FC club media, Long said: "It's been quite frustrating for myself on a personal note recently not playing. But the lads have been doing really well, especially last weekend against Sheffield United.
"They were unreal, an unreal result. I think everyone is now pulling in the same direction trying to stay in this league because that's ultimately what everybody wants at the club and I think if we can keep doing that we will be fine.
"But we know we have got a few big games coming up so it's not to dwell too much on the result.
"We enjoy the result but we know we have got some big games coming up to hopefully stay in this league."
