An Easter weekend double header now awaits Leeds United with just four games left in the club’s automatic promotion quest - but blows have left four players out and four more doubtful for Good Friday’s evening clash at Oxford United.

The Whites and Us both enjoyed wins at the weekend which greatly aided their battles at opposite ends of the Championship table. For Leeds, a 2-1 victory against Saturday’s visitors Preston North End led to Daniel Farke’s Whites reclaiming top spot and creating a new five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots.

Leeds have also got to that position with key men out. Oxford, meanwhile, promoted to the division as last season’s League One play-offs winners, now find themselves six points clear of the dropzone following Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

They, too, have players out, blows having four players sidelined and four more doubtful for Friday night’s clast between the Us and the Whites. Here, we run through the early injury news from both camps with four out and four doubts but two others now back.

1 . Ciaron Brown - out Oxford defender Brown was forced off after just 12 minutes of last week's 3-1 defeat at home to QPR and there are fears that the 27-year-old suffered a knee ligament injury. Boss Gary Rowett said last week that it looked like quite a bad one and Brown was not involved in the weekend's clash at Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Max Woltman - out Oxford's ex-Liverpool attacker Woltman has been sidelined with a leg injury and has not featured all season. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Pascal Struijk - out Whites defender Struijk's season is over due to a foot fracture. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Sam Chambers - out Farke revealed last week that young midfielder Chambers was ill and sidelined. The 18-year-old reportedly has glandular fever which would mean he would not be back any time soon. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Hidde Ter Avest - doubt Us right-back Ter Avest took a blow to the head in last week's 3-1 defeat at home to QPR, after which boss Rowett admitted Oxford would have to check if he was concussed. The 27-year-old failed to make the weekend's matchday squad against the Owls. | Getty Images Photo Sales