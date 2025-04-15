Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Championship boss has fired a Leeds United warning.

Oxford United boss Gary Rowett has made a Leeds United admission but with a Whites warning ahead of Good Friday evening’s enormous Championship showdown between the Us’s and Whites.

Leeds and Oxford are fighting very different causes at opposite ends of the Championship table which is led by Daniel Farke’s Whites with just four games left.

Leeds know that eight points from their final four games would mathematically guarantee automatic promotion although seven would likely be sufficient due to the team’s goal difference.

Oxford, meanwhile, have pulled six points clear of the dropzone in their bid to survive their first year back in the second tier after last season’s promotion as League One play-offs winners.

Rowett’s side sit 17th in the table but the Oxford boss has warned that a team’s position can change quickly in the Easter weekend double header.

“More than capable”....

Rowett, though, has also fired an early warning to Friday night’s visitors Leeds, admitting the fixture presents a “tough” assignment but using a Sheffield United example in declaring confidence in his team’s ability against the top sides.

Chris Wilder’s third-placed Blades suffered a 1-0 defeat upon their trip to Oxford at the start of the month and Rowett says his side are “more than capable” of causing Leeds problems too.

Speaking to club media, Rowett said: “There's loads of work to do. You are talking about 12 points still to play for. At the moment we are six points away from the bottom three but that can change within an Easter weekend.

"We have got to keep going, we have got to make sure we do the right things, we have got to keep stepping up when we need to and not wait.

"We know the next game is a tough game but we have shown against Sheffield United that we are more than capable of causing those sort of teams problems and that's exactly what we will try and do."