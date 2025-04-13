The picture has changed in Leeds United’s automatic promotion bid - and the bookies have made a very strong new Whites call in their new predicted final Championship table.
Leeds approached the weekend on goal difference, level on points with second-placed Burnley and holding a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.
The Clarets then piled on the pressure with Friday night’s 2-1 win at home to Norwich City ahead of Saturday lunchtime kick-offs for both the Whites and Blades.
As part of a dream pair of results, Leeds saw off Preston North End with a 2-1 victory at Elland Road as Chris Wilder’s Blades were defeated by the same score at bottom of the table Plymouth Argyle.
With just four games left, Daniel Farke’s Whites now have a five-point cushion in the automatics back to the third-placed Blades but Leeds are still only top of the pile on goal difference.
Upon the weekend’s fresh twists, the bookies have made a very strong new Whites call in their new predicted final table based on the very latest odds. Here is the full new rundown, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.
