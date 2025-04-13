Very strong Leeds United call vs Burnley, Sheffield United in bookies' new predicted final Championship table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 13th Apr 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 13:03 BST

The bookies have cast a very strong new Leeds verdict in their new predicted final table.

The picture has changed in Leeds United’s automatic promotion bid - and the bookies have made a very strong new Whites call in their new predicted final Championship table.

Leeds approached the weekend on goal difference, level on points with second-placed Burnley and holding a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

The Clarets then piled on the pressure with Friday night’s 2-1 win at home to Norwich City ahead of Saturday lunchtime kick-offs for both the Whites and Blades.

As part of a dream pair of results, Leeds saw off Preston North End with a 2-1 victory at Elland Road as Chris Wilder’s Blades were defeated by the same score at bottom of the table Plymouth Argyle.

With just four games left, Daniel Farke’s Whites now have a five-point cushion in the automatics back to the third-placed Blades but Leeds are still only top of the pile on goal difference.

Upon the weekend’s fresh twists, the bookies have made a very strong new Whites call in their new predicted final table based on the very latest odds. Here is the full new rundown, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-10.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-10. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1-4.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-4. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 8-15.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-15. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 13-8.

4. 21st: Derby County.

Relegation odds: 13-8. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 12-1 (as short as 17-2 in places)

5. 20th: Portsmouth

Relegation odds: 12-1 (as short as 17-2 in places) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 12-1.

6. 19th: Hull City

Relegation odds: 12-1. | Jacob King/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedChampionshipNorwich CityChris WilderPreston North EndElland RoadDaniel Farke
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice