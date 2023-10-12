England's Under-19s began their European Championships qualification campaign with a stalemate against Montenegro, in which Leeds United youngster Archie Gray made his debut at this particular Three Lions age group.

Archie Gray lines up a free-kick during England's 0-0 draw with Montenegro in U19 Euro qualifying (Pic: MNE sport TV)

Gray had been called up to Simon Rusk’s Under-19 squad last month but was forced to withdraw due to a slight fitness concern following extensive involvement during the first month of the 2023/24 season. Leeds’ prodigious youngster earned a second call-up earlier this month, though, and made his England U19 bow from the start in Montenegro on Wednesday evening.

England were left frustrated by the hosts at the DG Football Arena, who managed to keep the Young Lions’ exciting attacking talents at bay. During the course of the match, Gray featured in two different positions; his usual right-sided central midfield role for the first hour, before filling in at right-back during the closing 30 minutes.

The 17-year-old was deployed, quite successfully, by Daniel Farke at right-back last weekend as Leeds defeated Bristol City 2-1 at Elland Road, and has played there on occasion for England’s Under-17 group and Leeds’ Under-21s earlier this year, although it is still very much a new position for the teenager.

Already entrusted with set-piece responsibilities, Gray was involved in a handful of England’s best chances on the night, in what turned out to be a feisty affair on a difficult, bobbly pitch in the Eastern European country.

Shortly before half-time, the Leeds teen clipped an inviting free-kick into the penalty area, which Brighton and Hove Albion’s Jack Hinshelwood glanced towards goal, but his header narrowly missed the target.

Then, after the restart, Gray found himself involved in an incident with Montenegro’s Stefan Dukanovic following a meaty challenge near the touchline. The pair exchanged pushes and shoves before the referee and other players intervened – both youngsters received a talking to by the official. Dukanovic was promptly substituted shortly thereafter.

Gray, on the other hand, saw out the 90 minutes in capital city Podgorica, shuffling across to fill the right-back slot after Rusk made a pair of substitutions on the hour mark. With ten-or-so minutes remaining, Gray’s burst forward from that position yielded a goalscoring opportunity for second half sub Nathan Lowe, whose low effort was dragged just wide of the post.

Elsewhere in England’s qualification group, Leeds teammate Charlie Crew skippered Wales’ Under-19s to a goalless draw with Austria earlier in the day, on an even more troublesome pitch at Braća Velašević Stadium, the surface of which appeared to impact the quality of the game.