Leeds United trio's predicted goals return versus Championship rivals and star's high rank

Leeds United sit fifth in the Championship table yet lower in the division’s goalscoring charts but a strong view has been formed on the Whites attacking front.

Two goals proved enough to see off Bristol City at Elland Road in United’s final game before the international break as strikes from Dan James and Joel Piroe sealed a 2-1 victory for Farke’s side against the Robins.

Piroe has already netted five times for Leeds since his summer switch from Swansea City and consequently sits joint sixth in the division’s top goalscorer charts after 11 games of the new campaign.

Leeds have netted 17 times from their 11 fixtures played so far, putting them joint eighth in the pecking order on that particular front. But three Whites men are expected to take high rank in the division’s final individual goalscoring charts and here is a run down of the predicted final top 30 via the latest betting for the division’s golden boot.