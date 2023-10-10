Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

Leeds United trio's predicted goals return versus Championship rivals and star's high rank

Leeds United sit fifth in the Championship table yet lower in the division’s goalscoring charts but a strong view has been formed on the Whites attacking front.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 10th Oct 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 18:36 BST

Two goals proved enough to see off Bristol City at Elland Road in United’s final game before the international break as strikes from Dan James and Joel Piroe sealed a 2-1 victory for Farke’s side against the Robins.

Piroe has already netted five times for Leeds since his summer switch from Swansea City and consequently sits joint sixth in the division’s top goalscorer charts after 11 games of the new campaign.

Leeds have netted 17 times from their 11 fixtures played so far, putting them joint eighth in the pecking order on that particular front. But three Whites men are expected to take high rank in the division’s final individual goalscoring charts and here is a run down of the predicted final top 30 via the latest betting for the division’s golden boot.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter are currently United’s joint second top scorers, ahead of seven players on a goal apiece.

Odds: 66-1.

1. Willy Gnonto (Leeds United)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: George Tewkesbury

Photo Sales
Odds: 66-1.

2. Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales
Odds: 66-1.

3. Ozan Tufan (Hull City)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Odds: 66-1.

4. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: Tim Markland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsBristol CitySwansea CityRobinsElland Road